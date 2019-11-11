CLOSE
Bernard Tyson, CEO of Kaiser Permanente, Dies

Bernard Tyson Speaks At CEO Initiative Event in New York

Source: Misha Friedman / Getty

Bernard Tyson, the CEO of health care giant Kaiser Permanente, passed away in his sleep early Sunday morning at the age of 60. Tyson had served as Chief Executive Officer since 2013 and chairman since 2014 after a more than 30-year career with the company.

Tyson was the company’s first black CEO and a champion for accessible healthcare, racial justice and workplace diversity. Time Magazine named him to its “100 Most Influential People” list in 2017 and its list of 50 top leaders in healthcare in 2018.

During his tenure at Kaiser, the company grew its workforce substantially and its annual revenue increased by 30 billion dollars.

Magic Johnson took to social media to share a heart felt post about this sudden passing:

View this post on Instagram

I’m devastated to hear about the passing of my good friend and Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard Tyson. One of the only African-American CEO’s of a major company, Bernard played an important role in our community. He was a visionary and championed for best quality and affordable healthcare, especially in underserved communities. Bernard spent over 30 years at Kaiser and as an African-American man, I was so proud when he was named CEO in 2013. Since assuming the role he was able to grow the member base and revenue exponentially. He was a great man, visionary, and an inspiration to African-Americans in our country. Cookie and I are praying for the Tyson family. May God give you peace during this difficult time.

A post shared by Earvin "Magic" Johnson (@magicjohnson) on

    

The day before his death, Tyson spoke at the Afrotech conference on equity in healthcare and technology. Earlier that week, Tyson spoke on a panel at the AT&T Business Summit, where he discussed the need for companies to be both diverse and inclusive of diverse workforces.

Tyson was 60 years old.

Prayers are going up for his family.

