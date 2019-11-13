Love Talking: Don’t Ignore Your Emotions

11.13.19
It can be easy to put aside our own feelings to placate others. But, doing that too often can lead to real consequences. In today’s Love Talking, Erica Campbell shares how to empower yourself to share your feelings to live a healthier and much more fulfilled life.

Press play above the for the full message.

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

Love Talking: Don’t Ignore Your Emotions  was originally published on getuperica.com

