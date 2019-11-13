Ericaism: Don’t Neglect The Power In The Name Of Jesus [VIDEO]

There’s a scripture in James 2 (19) that talks about demons trembling at the name of Jesus. When you have submitted your life to Christ and you are a believer and you say the name of Jesus in the face of evil, evil will back down.

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to meditate on the Word and not neglect to use the power of His name.

