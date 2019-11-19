CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Black Friday Alternative, “Bless Friday,” To Celebrate 10 Years

Black Friday normally kicks off the Christmas season with shopping, but for the past 10 years, churches and Christians in Houston have kicked off the day after Thanksgiving with service projects that honor God instead, deeming the occasion, Bless Friday®.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

A press release states:

Houston churches’ efforts will include; sending congregants to The Beacon, a homeless shelter established by Christ Church Cathedral; helping at the Houston Food Bank; assisting at The Forge, a mission to families in an economically disadvantaged area; holding a clothing give away; and preparing the public areas of the Open Door Mission for Christmas. ODM helps addicted, homeless and disabled men. At-home activities include packing rice and beans for the Fuente Food Pantry, making Christmas Blessing Boxes for the Seafarers Mission at the Port of Houston and making no-sew pillows for the Amazing Place, a wellness center for people dealing with dementia.

Bless Friday® was founded in 2010 and has expanded from Houston to other Texas cities including The Woodlands, Katy, Trinity and Cotulla. The movement has even reached Seattle, Washington.

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“Starting your Christmas celebration by helping others changes how you view the season,” Bless Friday® founder Chuck Fox says. “Children especially may be transformed as they shift their focus from receiving presents to serving others.”

For more information on how to get involved with the service projects, visit BlessFriday.org.

SEE ALSO: 

Is It A Sin To Put Up A Christmas Tree?

Report: Pastors of Larger Churches Are More Likely To Prioritize Counseling & Discipleship

Black Friday Alternative, “Bless Friday,” To Celebrate 10 Years  was originally published on getuperica.com

Black Friday , Bless Friday

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Teen Girl Arrested For Plotting Mass Shooting At…

A potential mass shooting at a predominantly black church has been avoided thanks to authorities. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that…
11.19.19
Black Friday Alternative, “Bless Friday,” To Celebrate 10…

Black Friday normally kicks off the Christmas season with shopping, but for the past 10 years, churches and Christians in…
11.19.19
Uh, How? Akon Says Kanye West Running For…

He defends the rapper on 'The Real'.
11.19.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.16.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.16.19
Top 10 Cities Where The Most Generous Practicing…

Where do generous Christians live? Barna Group has identified a top 10!
11.14.19
When I Was Younger: How Travis Greene Learned…

When Travis Greene was younger, he loved watching Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, never let go of his favorite stuffed animal…
11.13.19
New Research Shows Fewer Americans Believe In God

New research from Gallup says only 64 percent of Americans believe in God. This new percentage comes a decade after…
11.13.19
Kevin Hart Gives Glory To God At People’s…

Kevin Hart appeared at the People’s Choice Awards, it marks the first time he has appeared in public since a serious…
11.13.19
Rapper Trina Says Customer Called Her Racial Slur…

The Baddest B***** wasn’t feeling a customer during a heated exchange in a Florida Wal-Mart. According to reports, rapper Trina…
11.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close