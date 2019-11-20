12-time Grammy award winner Kirk Franklin has the opportunity to add 2 more to his mantle. The 2020 Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday morning and Franklin received two nominations; Best Gospel Album (Long Live Love) and Bes Gospel Song (Love Theory). Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers and CeCe Winans were among the artists nominated for Best Gospel Album.
Travis Greene, Koryn Hawthorne, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard were also nominated in the Best Gospel song categories. Congratulations to all of the artists nominated this year! the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards takes place Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Best Gospel Album
LONG LIVE LOVE
Kirk Franklin
GOSHEN
Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
TUNNEL VISION
Gene Moore
SETTLE HERE
William Murphy
SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM
CeCe Winans
Best Gospel Performance/Song
LOVE THEORY
Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS
Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan
Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters
SEE THE LIGHT
Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
SPEAK THE NAME
Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant
THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE)
Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
I KNOW A GHOST
Crowder
BURN THE SHIPS
for KING & COUNTRY
HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
Danny Gokey
THE ELEMENTS
TobyMac
HOLY ROAR
Chris Tomlin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
ONLY JESUS
Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
GOD ONLY KNOWS
for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION)
Tauren Wells
RESCUE STORY
Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Kirk Frankin, Donald Lawrence & More Nominated For 2020 Gospel Grammys was originally published on praisedc.com