Kirk Frankin, Donald Lawrence & More Nominated For 2020 Gospel Grammys

GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends - Show

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

12-time Grammy award winner Kirk Franklin has the opportunity to add 2 more to his mantle. The 2020 Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday morning and Franklin received two nominations; Best Gospel Album (Long Live Love) and Bes Gospel Song (Love Theory). Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers and CeCe Winans were among the artists nominated for Best Gospel Album.

Travis Greene, Koryn Hawthorne, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard were also nominated in the Best Gospel song categories. Congratulations to all of the artists nominated this year! the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards takes place Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Best Gospel Album

LONG LIVE LOVE

Kirk Franklin

GOSHEN

Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

TUNNEL VISION

Gene Moore

SETTLE HERE

William Murphy

SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM

CeCe Winans

Best Gospel Performance/Song

LOVE THEORY

Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS

Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan

Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters

SEE THE LIGHT

Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

SPEAK THE NAME

Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant

THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

I KNOW A GHOST

Crowder

BURN THE SHIPS

for KING & COUNTRY

HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET

Danny Gokey

THE ELEMENTS

TobyMac

HOLY ROAR

Chris Tomlin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

ONLY JESUS

Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

GOD ONLY KNOWS

for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET

Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION)

Tauren Wells

RESCUE STORY

Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

 

Kirk Frankin, Donald Lawrence & More Nominated For 2020 Gospel Grammys  was originally published on praisedc.com

