Donnie Mcclurkin stops by Praise 102.5 in Atlanta to talk with K.D. Bowe about the struggles he had growing up and how that shaped him into the man he is today. Check out the video below…

Donnie McClurkin Talks About Loving His Parents Even Through Abuse [Exclusive Video] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

My Praise ATL Posted November 20, 2019

