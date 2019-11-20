Class doesn’t matter when it comes to God’s people. Consider this…

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Proverbs 19:7 – “The poor are shunned by all their relatives– how much more do their friends avoid them! Though the poor pursue them with pleading, they are nowhere to be found.”

In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell encourages to honor all people, regardless of partialities.

ALSO TRENDING:

Faith Walking: We Fall Down, But We Get Back Up! [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Make Sure God Gets The Glory [VIDEO]

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Faith Walking: Don’t Favor The Rich [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1: