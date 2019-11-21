CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
Vashawn Mitchell Readies To Tour

'Exodus' featuring Tamela Mann and VaShawn Mitchell

Fresh off of his stellar performance at Praise 106.1’s First Ladies Tea and Luncheon last month, Gospel recording artist Vashawn Mitchell is readying to take his new music on the road in 2020.

The multiple Stellar Award winning and Grammy nominated artist will be touring in support of his latest project, Elements, available everywhere music is sold. Elements is his first project in three years and features the singles, “God Can Do Anything” and “Wind of God”.

Make sure you check him out when he comes to a city near you!

    

