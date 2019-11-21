Vashawn Mitchell Readies To Tour

Fresh off of his stellar performance at Praise 106.1’s First Ladies Tea and Luncheon last month, Gospel recording artist Vashawn Mitchell is readying to take his new music on the road in 2020.

The multiple Stellar Award winning and Grammy nominated artist will be touring in support of his latest project, Elements, available everywhere music is sold. Elements is his first project in three years and features the singles, “God Can Do Anything” and “Wind of God”.

Make sure you check him out when he comes to a city near you!

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Also On Praise 106.1: