When you’re a believer and you trust God, then you understand that the best way to get to the top is through God. In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to be kind on the climb to success.

Faith Walking: Be Kind On Your Climb [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 23 hours ago

