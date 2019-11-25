CLOSE
NBA Baller Patrick Patterson Defended His White Wife By Calling Black Women ‘Bulldogs’

Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans Pelicans

Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

Dear Black men, who marry White women, be with your Ween (White queen) and go. NBA star Patrick Patterson is apologizing after calling Black women “bulldogs,” because you know… he couldn’t defend his White wife without bashing the entire race of Black women.

A fan commented under a photo of Patterson and his wife Sarah Nassar, questioning why Black male athletes wait until their rich to choose partners of a different race and added that Nassar probably wouldn’t have given him a chance, as a Black man, if he wasn’t an athlete.

“So I should settle for a bulldog and act like I’m happy with my life and preach ‘keep it in your race’ to the world as if Dr. King didn’t fight/die for equality, acceptance, all cultures loving one another, and no hate?” Patterson responded.

Patterson had the right to be offended by the fan’s rude comment, but here’s where he went wrong. Instead of coming directly for that person, he dissed all Black women by calling them “bulldogs.”

The old exchanged resurfaced on social media, leading to backlash then an apology, of course.

“I want to address my use of the word ‘bulldog’ during a conversation with someone who I felt was making disrespectful remarks about my wife and our relationship, I responded with the same, making a cruel comment on his wife’s physical stature,” he wrote. “I know that two wrongs don’t make a right, but I let my emotions get the best of me in the heat of the moment. For that I apologize to him, his wife, and the rest of his family for the hurtful and crude comments made on that day.”

Here’s the thing Patterson, you can defend your Ween without damning all of Black women. Interracial dating isn’t a new concept, nor are the conversations surrounding the Black men who choose to be with White woman. Particularly, after they’ve attained a certain level of affluence. In the words of Kanye, “And when they get on, they leave your a** for a White girl.”

Much of the narrative centers around white women being a symbol of social economic status. A trophy. In addendum, that Black women are disposable after surviving the struggle with a man to only be dropped as soon as the struggle is over. Then there’s the other half of it, of Black men who hate Black women because their standard of beauty is rooted in Eurocentric views.

Patterson praised his wife for having a one-of-a-kind “heart,” which wholeheartedly may be his truth but his use of the term “bull frog” and the proximity to self-hate feels too close for comfort.

What say you readers?

 

NBA Baller Patrick Patterson Defended His White Wife By Calling Black Women ‘Bulldogs’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

