Jacky Clark-Chisolm Mourns The Loss Of Her Husband

Losing a loved one is always difficult. It is that more difficult during the holiday season.

Prayers are going up for award winning gospel artist Jacky Clark-Chisolm in the passing of her husband, Brother Glynn Chisolm on Thanksgiving Day.

Clark-Chisolm announced her husband’s passing on social media:

We are definitely praying for the Chisolm and Clark family’s as they mourn.

To be absent from the body…

