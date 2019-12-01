Famed Civil Rights Icon and Pastor Rev. Clay Evans Passes

CLOSE
Famed Civil Rights Icon and Legendary Gospel Artist, The Reverend Clay Evans, passed on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Evans was the retired Pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Chicago. He was 94 years old.

Evans gained national notoriety for his rousing sermons, energetic storytelling style performed on television with his choirs, and for helping to introduce black gospel music to the mainstream. He was also a key figure in bringing Dr. Martin Luther King’s attention and work to Chicago, in efforts to improve conditions for blacks and open jobs at all-white supermarket chains and bottling companies.

He recorded and performed with his Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church choir, known as “The Ship”, and went on to receive countless recognition and awards for these recordings. Currently, the Pastor of Fellowship is Charles Jenkins, who was personally selected to carry the mantle of Pastor.

In addition to Dr. King, Evans helped to launch the public ministry of the Rev. Jesse Jackson and others.

In addition to his wife, Lutha Mae, Evans is survived by five of their six children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His church will host visitation and funeral services on Dec. 6 and 7.

Prayers to the family and to the members of Fellowship.

    

fellowship , rev. clay evans

