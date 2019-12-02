CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
Civil Rights Icon Rosa Parks Statue Unveiled In Alabama

Rosa Parks Tribute

Source: Angel Franco / Getty

A Statue of Rosa Parks was unveiled in Montgomery, Alabama’s state capital, on the 64th anniversary of her historic refusal to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man. The memorial to the “Mother of the Civil Rights Movement” is just 30 feet from where the civil rights activists was believed to have sparked the boycott.

Parks went on to equality her whole life by investigating rape cases, and led a national campaign against sexual assualt on black women.

The life-size statue is located in downtown Montgomery.

Parks was 92 years old when she passed in 2005.

    

