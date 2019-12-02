Civil Rights Icon Rosa Parks Statue Unveiled In Alabama

A Statue of Rosa Parks was unveiled in Montgomery, Alabama’s state capital, on the 64th anniversary of her historic refusal to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man. The memorial to the “Mother of the Civil Rights Movement” is just 30 feet from where the civil rights activists was believed to have sparked the boycott.

Parks went on to equality her whole life by investigating rape cases, and led a national campaign against sexual assualt on black women.

The life-size statue is located in downtown Montgomery.

Parks was 92 years old when she passed in 2005.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Also On Praise 106.1: