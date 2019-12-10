Press Play: New Miss Universe Talks Receiving A Message From Oprah

This past weekend, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa was crowned Miss Universe and she had nothing but positive messages to the world.

“I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me — with my kind of skin and my kind of hair — was never considered to be beautiful,” she said after winning her crown on Sunday night. “I think it is time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine.”

Now the 26-year-old has stopped by Good Morning America to describe her experience post-win. “Everything’s still sinking in and people keep calling me Miss Universe and I keep looking away because I think I forgot that it’s me,” she laughed. “But yea I feel fantastic.”

After her big win, Tunzi even received a tweet from the one and only Oprah Winfrey, inviting her to Winfrey’s all girls school in South Africa. “Congratulations Miss South Africa, the new Miss Universe @zozitunzi,” Oprah tweeted along with a clip of Tunzi. “Agree with you…leadership is the most powerful thing we should be teaching young women today. We welcome your visit to #OWLAG, our Leadership Academy for Girls.”

Michael Strahan asked Tunzi how she felt after the tweet and she explained, “I fainted for a second there because I was like, ‘is this Oprah-Oprah?’ And they were like, ‘yeah it’s the real one.”

