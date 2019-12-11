CLOSE
Reclaim Your Christmas With These Perfect Maxine Waters Gifts!

From mugs to prayer candles to a wall clock, here are 7 perfect presents inspired by the beloved California Congresswoman.

Impeachment Presser

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Who doesn’t (other than crazed Trump supporters) just love them some Maxine Waters? From her call to impeach y’all’s president to her ability to reclaim her time and snatch every wig off of those Republicans, the California Congresswoman is the epitome of strength, power, and humor.

Of course, us Black women adore every bit of the 81-year-old. So why not gift that Auntie Maxine energy to the sistas in your life with these perfect holiday gifts.

Go ahead, and reclaim your Christmas:

1.) Saint Maxine Waters Prayer Candle ($15.00, EternalFlame via Etsy)

View this post on Instagram

#staywoke with an Auntie Maxine prayer candle!

A post shared by The Eternal Flame (@theeternalflamecandles) on

 

2.) “Impeach 45” 11oz. Mug ($12.99, King Customs via Etsy)

Maxine Waters Impeach 45 Mug

Source: King Customs, Etsy / King Customs/Etsy

 

 

3.) Maxine Waters Digital Download Art ($5.40, Fanma Famn via Etsy)

Maxine Waters Digital Poster "Strong Black Woman"

Source: Fanma Fan via Etsy / Fanma Fan via Etsy

 

4.) Notorious Maxine Slim Fit T-Shirt ($17.36, RedBubble.com, comes in 17 colors)

Notorious Maxine T-Shirt

Source: Red Bubble / Reb Bubble

5.) Maxine Waters Pattern Clock ($30.30 via popdesigner)

Maxine Waters "Reclaiming My Time" Clock

Source: popdesigner via RedBubble / popdesigner via RedBubble

 

6.) “Take it to the Maxine” Accessory Pouch ($14.00, Girlie Mugs via Etsy)

Take It To Maxine Accessories Pouch

Source: Girlie Mugs via Etsy / Girlie Mugs via Etsy

 

 

7.) Maxine Waters Christmas Ornament ($15.00, TacoExpressions via Etsy)

Maxine Waters Christmas Ornament

Source: TacoExplosions via Etsy / TacoExplosions via Etsy

Unsung Cruise

Ok, get to shopping y’all!

