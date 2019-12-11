CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Mazel Tov! 7 Black Celebs Of Jewish Heritage

Tiffany Haddish Black Mitzvah - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

It’s almost that time of year again, for the Jewish Festival of lights to begin — a.k.a. the first day of Hanukkah.

Tiffany Haddish has been making headlines all week after celebrating her Jewish heritage during a star-studded bat mitzvah ceremony in Los Angeles this week.

 

The actress and comedian recently discovered her Jewish roots after reconnecting with her father, an Eritrean Jew. But Tiff isn’t the only proud, Black celebrity Jew.

Drizzy is like the poster child for Jewish celebs. He even recreated his bar mitzvah in the music video for HYFR. Hit the flip for more Black celebs of Jewish descent. Mazel!

Mazel Tov! 7 Black Celebs Of Jewish Heritage  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Jewish , Jewish celebrities , Lauren London , Tracee Ellis Ross

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…

According to reports, as many as six people may be dead after an ambush shooting at a bodega in Jersey…
12.11.19
Press Play: New Miss Universe Talks Receiving A…

She gives all the details of her post-crowning.
12.11.19
Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA And…

How’s that for a little history? When South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe during last night’s Miss Universe pageant, she…
12.10.19
Teacher Still Employed After Assigning ‘Set Your Price’…

Fifth grade teacher gives students "set your price" slave trade assignment.
12.10.19
5 Ways To Protect Yourself Against Holiday Scammers

Friends, family, and co-workers, Tis the season for scammers and we want to make sure you are protecting yourself. The…
12.10.19
John Gray’s Relentless Church Is In A Public…

  According to Greenville News, Redemption Church, which owns the property now occupied by Rev. John Gray’s Relentless Church, has…
12.09.19
Nancy Pelosi Responds With Religion To Reporter Who…

Nancy Pelosi may not agree with the way Donald Trump is running the country, but she doesn’t hate him.
12.06.19
Watch: Zacardi Cortez Releases Music Video For “You…

The phrase “thank God I don’t look like what I’ve been through” reigns true in Zacardi Cortez’s new music video…
12.06.19
Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist…

Ayanna Pressley is advocating some serious change.
12.06.19
‘The Gift’: Lecrae, Andy Mineo and More Release…

Lecrae, Andy Mineo and more Reach Records artists have re-released a Christmas album titled The Gift. 
12.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close