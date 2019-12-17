CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Ravens Pop-Up Shop to Open Thursday in Canton

New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

You can get your hands on Baltimore Ravens gear as Lamar-mania continues to take hold of the city.

A tweet posted from the team’s account Monday teased the availability of jerseys from Lamar Jackson as well as Mark Ingram and Mark Andrews.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Items that are also usually only available on gameday will be up for purchase.

The store will open at The Shops at Canton Crossing on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.. It’ll remain open through the 28th, except December 24 when it closes at 4 p.m. and December 25 when it will be closed all day.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Source: CBS Baltimore

Ravens Pop-Up Shop to Open Thursday in Canton  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore , Baltimore Ravens

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…

This is what "rooting for everybody Black" looks like!
12.18.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…

After a 16-year-old Black girl was reported as kidnapped in New York City late Monday night, social media sleuths got…
12.18.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…

For the first time in history, all top beauty pageants—Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now,…
12.16.19
Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In…

Former Washington Redskins Running Back Clinton Portis is among ten former NFL players changed with defrauding the NFL’s health care…
12.13.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…

According to reports, as many as six people may be dead after an ambush shooting at a bodega in Jersey…
12.11.19
Press Play: New Miss Universe Talks Receiving A…

She gives all the details of her post-crowning.
12.11.19
Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA And…

How’s that for a little history? When South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe during last night’s Miss Universe pageant, she…
12.10.19
Teacher Still Employed After Assigning ‘Set Your Price’…

Fifth grade teacher gives students "set your price" slave trade assignment.
12.10.19
5 Ways To Protect Yourself Against Holiday Scammers

Friends, family, and co-workers, Tis the season for scammers and we want to make sure you are protecting yourself. The…
12.10.19
John Gray’s Relentless Church Is In A Public…

  According to Greenville News, Redemption Church, which owns the property now occupied by Rev. John Gray’s Relentless Church, has…
12.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close