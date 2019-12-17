CLOSE
Angela Bassett Shares Her Winter Must Have

Actress Angela Bassett is getting into the holiday spirit! The beauty stopped by People to talk parenting with her husband, Courtney B. Vance and dished on what item she can’t live without for the holidays. The beauty has been making rounds, promoting various things, including the diabetes. The Black Panther actress is a paid ambassador for Know Diabetes by Heart.

The beauty went on the Today show and revealed why this is important to her, “Five years ago my mother passed away, she had Type 2 Diabetes, she had cardiovascular disease, and passed from heart failure. So it’s very close to my heart, not only she, but her brother, my uncle, the patriarch of our family, also has Type 2 Diabetes.”

She also talked Black Panther 2 and revealed, “Marvel keeps such tight reigns on information. If they send you one new page, they send someone to pick it back up. Wait a minute, what if we just go and FaceTime and you see me burn it or shred it, would that help? Would that cut down the gas cost on sending someone to my house to pick it up?!”

Later, she stopped by People for a chat. While there, she mentioned her one Winter must have, “Gloves. I just cannot in this city. I have to go six year old, four year old mitts.”

Gloves can be a necessity as temperatures drop! Keeping your hands warm is essential during this holiday season. We agree with you, Ms. Bassett.

Beauties, what is your Winter must have? Is it gloves? Maybe a warm winter scarc? Share in the comment section and check out People Style Watch to see what other celebs listed.

