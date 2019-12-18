CLOSE
Watch: Marvin Sapp Performs At Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party [VIDEO]

BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Diddy’s 50th birthday bash this past weekend was nothing short of Black excellence (see the photos below). 

To add to the list of surprises including a performance by Mary J. Blige, Marvin Sapp popped in to perform “Never Would’ve Made It,” which was so fitting for the mogul who went from working as talent director to launching his Bad Boy music label that would eventually land him a clothing line, vodka brand, TV shows and his own TV station!

Here’s a snippet of the lyrics from Marvin Sapp’s powerful song: 

Never would have made it

Never could have made it without you

I would have lost it all

But now I see how you were there for me and I can say

I’m stronger, I’m wiser

I’m better, much better

When I look back over all you brought me through

I can see that you were the one I held on to

And I never, never would have made it

God blessed Diddy! See photos from his special night below. 

Watch: Marvin Sapp Performs At Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Diddy , Marvin Sapp

