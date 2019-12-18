CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Number 1 Gospel Song Of 2019 Revealed

Congrats are in order for Donald Lawrence and Le’Andria Johnson who were recognized by Billboard for having the no. 1 top gospel airplay song of 2019 for “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus).” 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The song comes from Donald Lawrence and The Tri-City Singers’ 2019 album, Goshen, which was nominated for “Best Gospel Album” at the upcoming Grammys. 

“‘Deliver Me’ is Spiritual Song Psychotherapy; it encourages the listener to accept past oppressions but embrace brand new freedom from self-sabotage by declaring ‘This Is My Exodus,” Lawrence says. “I’m blessed by testimonies of a new sense of freedom and Le’Andria Johnson, thank you for transparency.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Number 1 Gospel Song Of 2019 Revealed  was originally published on getuperica.com

donald lawrence , Leandria Johnson

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…

Google has narrowed down what are the most popular Christmas toys in America for 2019, well more like Reviews.org but…
12.19.19
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…

This is what "rooting for everybody Black" looks like!
12.18.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…

After a 16-year-old Black girl was reported as kidnapped in New York City late Monday night, social media sleuths got…
12.18.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…

For the first time in history, all top beauty pageants—Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now,…
12.16.19
Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In…

Former Washington Redskins Running Back Clinton Portis is among ten former NFL players changed with defrauding the NFL’s health care…
12.13.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…

According to reports, as many as six people may be dead after an ambush shooting at a bodega in Jersey…
12.11.19
Press Play: New Miss Universe Talks Receiving A…

She gives all the details of her post-crowning.
12.11.19
Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA And…

How’s that for a little history? When South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe during last night’s Miss Universe pageant, she…
12.10.19
Teacher Still Employed After Assigning ‘Set Your Price’…

Fifth grade teacher gives students "set your price" slave trade assignment.
12.10.19
5 Ways To Protect Yourself Against Holiday Scammers

Friends, family, and co-workers, Tis the season for scammers and we want to make sure you are protecting yourself. The…
12.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close