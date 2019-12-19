Gospel Singer Kathy Taylor Shares Her Adoption Story

Kathy Taylor is a veteran gospel singer and songwriter. She is also the worship leader at Windsor Village. About five years ago, Taylor went through the process of adopting two young girls, age 2 and 3. Before adopting them, she had been a foster parent and helping a family member with them.

Taylor is an advocate for adoption and especially encourages African American people to adopt African American children. We talked to Kathy about her experiences with adoption and the importance of it.

In an interview with Taylor, she talks about her adoption journey, why it is important for African Americans to adopt, and the best part of the adoption process.

What made you want to adopt?

About 15 years ago my husband and I learned we weren’t able to conceive. We attempted to go through the process of adoption shortly after. But, God has his own timing and we went through the process with the girls later.

What would you tell someone considering adoption?

Do it! Do it! Do it! It is a big commitment. You give a lot, but you get a lot back. It cost more than I ever paid for anything. But, Jesus made the ultimate sacrifice for us and God gave us his only son. So giving of yourself for someone else.

What is the most rewarding part?

Seeing how much they learn from everything you do. They are a mirror of you.

What has the whole process taught you?

Patience…Unconditional Love…and what it really means to sacrifice for others.

What were some of your biggest challenges while going through this process?

The invasion of privacy. They have to get all in your business. They do pop-ups and try to learn about your day-to-day lifestyle.

Also, the list of criteria. You have to make sure medicine and things like that are locked up, you have to secure the area, we have a pool so we had to make sure the gate was locked and put up high. Especially with one of the girls being autistic.

Is there anything else you would like people to know about adoption?

There are more African Americans in orphanages. I would encourage more people of our race to adopt.

Along with enjoying quality time with her girls, Taylor has been working on new music. Recently, she released a new single, “God Is With Us.”

