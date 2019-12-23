CLOSE
Baltimore
Baltimore Is The 8th Rudest City, According To a Survey

Baltimore is the 8th rudest city in America, according to a new Insider survey.

In October and November, a company called Insider conducted a survey of more than 2,000 adults, asking them to name the five rudest cities from a list of the 50 biggest.

 

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:FoxBaltimore

 

Baltimore Is The 8th Rudest City, According To a Survey  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

