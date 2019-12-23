CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

BROW MAINTENANCE: The 5 Best Eyebrow Gels

Drawing focus to her bold eyebrows

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Ask any makeup enthusiast, eyebrows shape your face and make or break your look. And if you’re not well versed on the art of setting your brows, you may be doing your makeup look a disservice. No matter how long you take to fill in your brows, highlight your arch and brow bone or clean up your work with concealer, if you don’t set your brows, your look won’t last. So, by the end of the day you can count on your eyebrows flaunting a smeared or smudged appearance. Yeah, it’s not too cute.

The only way to keep your product in place is to keep a brow gel handy. This product works to maintain your eyebrow shape for a long-lasting look. While there are many hacks that people use in place of a brow gel, this is one product we recommend stocking up on. After all, with all the work you put into crafting the perfect eyebrow, you may as well make sure it lasts.

If you’re in the shopping mood, we’ve got you covered. We’re sharing five of the best brow gels to keep your brows perfectly arched, full and defined with every use. Get your credit card ready and click through the following pages to give your makeup collection an upgrade.

BROW MAINTENANCE: The 5 Best Eyebrow Gels  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos

Videos
Latest
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…

Many folks were captivated.
12.24.19
Ne-Yo Presents “Another Kind Of Christmas” [Listen]

Need some new Christmas jams to listen to around with your friends? R&B star Ne-Yo dropped his first-ever Christmas album…
12.24.19
These Washington D.C. Kindergarten Students Got A Self-Care…

This is the holiday feel good story you were looking for.
12.23.19
Black Tulane Medical Students Stand On Former Slave…

They are truly living our ancestors' wildest dreams by achieving all this #BlackExcellence.
12.20.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…

Google has narrowed down what are the most popular Christmas toys in America for 2019, well more like Reviews.org but…
12.19.19
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…

This is what "rooting for everybody Black" looks like!
12.18.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…

After a 16-year-old Black girl was reported as kidnapped in New York City late Monday night, social media sleuths got…
12.18.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…

For the first time in history, all top beauty pageants—Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now,…
12.16.19
Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In…

Former Washington Redskins Running Back Clinton Portis is among ten former NFL players changed with defrauding the NFL’s health care…
12.13.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…

According to reports, as many as six people may be dead after an ambush shooting at a bodega in Jersey…
12.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close