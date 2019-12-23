CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Ne-Yo Presents “Another Kind Of Christmas” [Listen]

A Little Late With Lilly Singh - Season 1

Source: NBC / Getty

Need some new Christmas jams to listen to around with your friends? R&B star Ne-Yo dropped his first-ever Christmas album with original songs and classic covers wrapped in his organic style. Ne-Yo gives us an amazing rendition of the Donny Hathaway classic “This Christmas” along with his original single “Just Ain’t Christmas”

Check out the tracklist below

1. This Christmas

2. Talk About It

3. Carol Of The Bells feat. Candice Boyd

4. Open Mine Tonight

5. Just Ain’t Christmas

6. Christmas Vibez feat. Satori and Dre Island

7. Merry Christmas Baby

8. I Want To Come Home For Christmas

9. The Christmas Song

10. Someday At Christmas feat. RaVaughn

11. It’s For Everybody

Ne-Yo will be performing live at Urban One Honors, January 20th, 2020 with Eric Benét paying tribute to legendary singer/songwriter James Ingram. To get you prepared, check out the Christmas album below!

Urban One Honors Air Date

Source: TV One / Radio One Digital

RELATED: [Exclusive] Ne-Yo Talks “One In A Million” In The Newest Episode Of “Voices”

RELATED: Singer Ne-Yo Sits Down With Donnie Simpson

Ne-Yo Presents “Another Kind Of Christmas” [Listen]  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…

Many folks were captivated.
12.24.19
Ne-Yo Presents “Another Kind Of Christmas” [Listen]

Need some new Christmas jams to listen to around with your friends? R&B star Ne-Yo dropped his first-ever Christmas album…
12.24.19
These Washington D.C. Kindergarten Students Got A Self-Care…

This is the holiday feel good story you were looking for.
12.23.19
Black Tulane Medical Students Stand On Former Slave…

They are truly living our ancestors' wildest dreams by achieving all this #BlackExcellence.
12.20.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…

Google has narrowed down what are the most popular Christmas toys in America for 2019, well more like Reviews.org but…
12.19.19
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…

This is what "rooting for everybody Black" looks like!
12.18.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…

After a 16-year-old Black girl was reported as kidnapped in New York City late Monday night, social media sleuths got…
12.18.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…

For the first time in history, all top beauty pageants—Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now,…
12.16.19
Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In…

Former Washington Redskins Running Back Clinton Portis is among ten former NFL players changed with defrauding the NFL’s health care…
12.13.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…

According to reports, as many as six people may be dead after an ambush shooting at a bodega in Jersey…
12.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close