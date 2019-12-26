Biggest Shopping Day This Season Was NOT Black Friday!

The biggest shopping day of the year wasn’t Black Friday or Cyber Monday!

Saturday, December 21, also known as Super Saturday was the U.S. retail’s best day ever!

Turns out, we spenta record 34.4 billion dollars, according to consulting and research firm Customer Growth Partners. This amount was four times the sales of Cyber Monday this year.

While the bulk of the money was spent at four stores – Walmart, Costco, Amazon and Target – people did venture out to the traditional brick and mortar stores where even they even saw an uptick in sales.

Researchers believe that the huge increase was due to the shortened holiday season – there were six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

I knew it!

