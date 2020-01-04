CLOSE
Listen To These Songs When Your Confidence Needs A Boost

LIZZO

Source: Victoria McGraw-@victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Every once in a while, we all lack confidence and feel a little down on ourselves. Even our fave celebs have their days when they don’t feel worth it. Just ask Lizzo!

The Texas hottie may be known for being the Queen of self love now, but it wasn’t always that way. In her ELLE cover story back in October, she told the mag:

“I had an insecurity about what a star looks like, or what a front-person looks like. I felt like I was inadequate; I felt like I wasn’t enough; I felt like people didn’t want to look at me and listen to what I had to say. I was the worst communicator, emotionally, when I was younger. I would stop talking to my family; I would stop talking to my friends. I would go deeper and deeper into a dark place, and the deeper I went, the harder it was to reach out of it.”

But with a little self love and creativity, Lizzo was able to turn it all around and become the star that she is today! We all need a pick me up every now and them. After all, love starts with yourself first.

Nas — “I Can”

 

Hit the flip for more tunes to boost your confidence.

Listen To These Songs When Your Confidence Needs A Boost  was originally published on globalgrind.com

confidence , lizzo

