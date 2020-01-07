CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
SOP Memory Scripture For The Week – Hebrews 13:15

Every week at the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark, we are memorizing scripture!

Here is this week’s scripture!

Hebrews 13:15 (KJV) – By him therefore let us offer the sacrifice of praise to God continually, that is, the fruit of our lips giving thanks to his name.

    

