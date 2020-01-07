Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Erica Campbell Interviews ‘Just Mercy’ Cast; Michael B. Jordan Talks Baring Emotions In Film

Just Mercy screenshot featuring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx

Source: Courtesy Warner Bros. / Courtesy Warner Bros.

“Just Mercy” is an impactful film that will fill you with all kinds of emotions from anger to sadness to hopeful in the retelling of Walter McMillian‘s fight for freedom.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Gospel superstar and Get Up! radio host Erica Campbell sat down with the cast of the film including Jamie Foxx “Walter McMillian”, Karen Kendrick “Minnie McMillian”, and Michael B. Jordan “Bryan Stevenson”.  As well as attorney and author Bryan Stevenson who was the driving force behind McMillian’s case and the man Jordan portrays in the film.

Jordan recalls the hard work that went into portraying a non-fictional character, he explained, “I had to put my ego and pride to the side. Expose myself emotionally, and physically, to make it as real as possible.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Listen to the two-part interview below to hear more from the cast and learn about Stevenson’s continued fight for justice reform.

PART 1 

CLICK OVER FOR PART 2 OF THE INTERVIEW 

Erica Campbell Interviews ‘Just Mercy’ Cast; Michael B. Jordan Talks Baring Emotions In Film  was originally published on getuperica.com

#makeamericagreatagain , get up mornings with erica

1 2Next page »

Videos
Latest
Imma Head Out: Celebs Are Filing For Dual…

There’s been a running joke amongst Black people for years that when ish hits the fan again in America, we’re…
01.08.20
Dr. Tony Evans Shares Final Arrangements for His…

  Dr. Tony Evans took to Social Media to shares funeral arrangements for his wife, Lady Lois Evans Arrangements for…
01.06.20
Model Slick Woods On Her Chemo And Cancer:…

The 23-year-old mother has been battling stage 3 melanoma since she was diagnosed last November.
01.06.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown has died. Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr. confirmed that Gordon died Wednesday in…
01.02.20
David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dead At 77

David Stern, the former commissioner of the NBA who oversaw the league for 30 years and was at the helm…
01.02.20
Dallas Pastor Dr. Tony Evans’ Wife, Lois Evans,…

Lois Evans, the wife of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship senior pastor Tony Evans has passed away. She was 70. Tony Evans…
12.31.19
John Lewis Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic…

US Democratic Representative of Georgia John Lewis announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The civil rights icon was diagnosed…
12.30.19
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…

Many folks were captivated.
12.24.19
Ne-Yo Presents “Another Kind Of Christmas” [Listen]

Need some new Christmas jams to listen to around with your friends? R&B star Ne-Yo dropped his first-ever Christmas album…
12.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close