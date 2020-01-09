CLOSE
Baltimore
Colin's Seafood and Grill Is Expanding

One of the best soul and seafood restaurant’s in Baltimore County is expanding and opening another location in Baltimore City. Colin’s Seafood and Grill, located on Offut Road in Baltimore County, has announced that they are opening a second location at the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and Northern Parkway. They will be occupying the space which was formally a Ruby Tuesday restaurant.

Owner Dante Daniels isn’t changing his successful menu options that have made Colin’s one of the more successful restaurants in the area and keeps loyal customer’s coming back for more. With favorites like baked stuffed shrimp, shrimp and grits, crab cakes and more, this new location is sure to welcome visitors from far and wide.

An official opening date has not been disclosed, but we wish them great success!

    

