Praise 106.1 Brings Back The Gospel Brunch!

Brunch with Maurette Brown Clark

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Praise 106.1’s Sunday Brunch is back!

When: Sunday January 12, 2020, 1-3pm

Where: Granite City Food and Brewery, 200 American Way, National Harbor, MD 20745

Host: The Sound of Praise’s own Maurette Brown Clark

Along with DJ Classy!

Come on out for food, fun, and more!

 

Reservations suggested, 240-493-3900.

Don’t miss it!

    

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

200 American Way , dj classy , granite city food and brewery , Maurette Brown Clark , national harbor , sunday brunch

