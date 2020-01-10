Praise 106.1 Brings Back The Gospel Brunch!

Praise 106.1’s Sunday Brunch is back!

When: Sunday January 12, 2020, 1-3pm

Where: Granite City Food and Brewery, 200 American Way, National Harbor, MD 20745

Host: The Sound of Praise’s own Maurette Brown Clark

Along with DJ Classy!

Come on out for food, fun, and more!

Reservations suggested, 240-493-3900.

Don’t miss it!

