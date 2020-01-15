Planned Parenthood To Open Expanded Facility in Annapolis

Planned Parenthood is showing off its expanded health center in Annapolis.

The 7,000-square-foot expansion cost about $2 million, with no taxpayer funds used.

Thanks to the renovation, Planned Parenthood estimates a 66% increase in patients over the next two years.

Now, about 4,400 patients visit the clinic in a year’s time.

The old facility was bombed in 1984 due to anti-abortion violence.

Source: CBS Baltimore

