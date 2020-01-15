CLOSE
Baltimore
Planned Parenthood To Open Expanded Facility in Annapolis

Planned Parenthood To Open Large New Clinic In Illinois Across River From St. Louis, Missouri

Planned Parenthood is showing off its expanded health center in Annapolis.

The 7,000-square-foot expansion cost about $2 million, with no taxpayer funds used.

Thanks to the renovation, Planned Parenthood estimates a 66% increase in patients over the next two years.

Now, about 4,400 patients visit the clinic in a year’s time.

The old facility was bombed in 1984 due to anti-abortion violence.

