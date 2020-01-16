CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
Gospel Nominees Announced for 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards

48th NAACP Image Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Nominees for the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced this week and some of our Gospel music icons were honored with nominations for their songs.

The two-hour live TV special will air on BET Networks, Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Congratulations!

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)

“I Made It Out” – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez (Kee Music Group/Entertainment One)

  

Stone Soul 2019 -- John P. Kee

Source: Lexi Michelle / Radio One Digital

    

“Laughter” – Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul (Regimen Records)

  

BeBe Winans Meet & Greet 2018

Source: Vincent Davis / Vincent Davis

  

“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records)

  

GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends - Show

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

  

“Not Yet” – Donnie McClurkin (Camdon Music/RCA Inspiration)

  

Festival of Praise Tour 2014

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

  

“Victory” – The Clark Sisters (Karew Records/Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG)

  

50th Annual Grammy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

    

