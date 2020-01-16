Gospel Nominees Announced for 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards

Nominees for the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced this week and some of our Gospel music icons were honored with nominations for their songs.

The two-hour live TV special will air on BET Networks, Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Congratulations!

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)

“I Made It Out” – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez (Kee Music Group/Entertainment One)

“Laughter” – Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul (Regimen Records)

“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records)

“Not Yet” – Donnie McClurkin (Camdon Music/RCA Inspiration)

“Victory” – The Clark Sisters (Karew Records/Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG)

