Which City Has The Highest STD Rate?

Herpes Simplex virus structure, illustration

Source: ROGER HARRIS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty

With another record setting murder rate year, one more disappointing statistic is following our city.

A survey compiled from data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Baltimore City has the highest STD rate in the country.

Baltimore, was ranked No. 6 last year, but jumped five spots to the No. 1 position, according to Innerbody.com.

Per every 100,000 people, there were a reported 2,004 reported STD cases in Baltimore. There were 7,636 cases of chlamydia, 4,231 cases of gonorrhea, 207 cases of HIV and 210 cases of syphilis.

This is very disheartening.

    

