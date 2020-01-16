Legislation announced Wednesday aims to help Maryland veterans and their families.

The proposals released by Gov. Larry Hogan will increase benefits related to schooling, jobs and even tax relief.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“We will be expanding the Maryland National Guard state tuition assistance program in order to provide up to 100 percent of the cost of any in-state tuition,” Hogan said. “No matter your age, all of your military retirement will be exempt from the state tax.”

The state legislature will have to review and pass these new military proposals before they can become made law.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Source: CBS Baltimore

New Bills Could Help Veterans Go to College & Find Jobs was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

tkminspired Posted January 16, 2020

Also On Praise 106.1: