Cheryl Jackson will be apart of the Martin Luther King Celebration Sunday, January 19th at the Washington National Cathedral at 4pm. She will be speaking from King’s iconic Letter From Birmingham Jail.

She got very emotional when she thought of the many powerful people who have presented from this pulpit and how much of an honor this is. Cheryl talks to Rev. Canon Leonard L. Hamlin, Sr about the event and the significance.

The Rev. Canon Leonard L. Hamlin, Sr Talks Martin Luther King Celebration At The Washington National Cathedral was originally published on praisedc.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted January 19, 2020

