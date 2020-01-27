The 2020 Grammy Award Winners For The Christian and Gospel Music Categories

via Hallels/
Another award show is in the books and the 62nd Grammy Awards did not disappoint.
Here are the winners in the Christian & Gospel Music categories:
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
Best Gospel Performance/Song
LOVE THEORY
Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
GOD ONLY KNOWS
for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
LONG LIVE LOVE
Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
BURN THE SHIPS
for KING & COUNTRY
Best Roots Gospel Album
TESTIMONY
Gloria Gaynor
