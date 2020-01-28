CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In Church Before Fatal Crash

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

It’s comforting to know that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attended church on the day they passed away. According to reports, the father and daughter duo took communion right before boarding their flights. Father Steve Sallot of Our Lady Queen of Angels Church in Newport Beach, Calif. was one of the last people to see them alive. 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“He was here before the 7 a.m. mass and that’s our first mass of the day. So he would obviously have been in the prayer chapel before that and he was leaving about 10 to 7,” Sallot told ABC News.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The helicopter crash was reported a little after 9:30 a.m. that same morning. May God rest their souls. 

SEE ALSO: Gospel Community Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Death On Social Media

SEE ALSO: Kobe Bryant, Daughter Among 5 Killed In Helicopter Crash In Los Angeles Area

Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In Church Before Fatal Crash  was originally published on getuperica.com

Kobe Bryant

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In…

It’s comforting to know that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attended church on the day they passed away.
01.28.20
FBI ‘Honors’ Martin Luther King With Tone-Deaf Tweet…

The same FBI that spied on Martin Luther King Jr. apparently thought the best way to celebrate his civil rights…
01.21.20
Kanye West On His Battle With Alcohol: ‘Devil,…

Kanye West believes that he is living proof that God sometimes gets the last laugh in your battles. The entertainer…
01.20.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
All-Star Baseball Player Adam Wainwright Leads 1-Year Online…

St. Louis Cardinals MLB player Adam Wainwright has a launched an online Bible study course he’ll lead for one year. 
01.20.20
Former Baltimore Pastor Jamal Bryant Uses Church Funds…

[Stonecrest, GA] A donation from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church has wiped out the debt of more than 1,200 south…
01.17.20
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…

This case of mistaken identity for a group of wanted shoplifters shows that even in 2020, we still all look…
01.14.20
What Could Go Wrong As Popeyes Gives Away…

Really...what can possibly happen?
01.14.20
You Will Never Guess What Black Hair Brand…

One of the most significant haircare brands from the '60s is back.
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…

The mother of Atatiana Jefferson, the woman who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth Police Officer in October 2019…
01.10.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close