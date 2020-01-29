CLOSE
Lewk Of The Week: Janet Jackson’s Waist Is Snatched In This Alexander Wang Black Leather Trench

The 53-year-old "Rhythm Nation" singer is giving all these young girls a run for their money!

With so much Grammy fashion that went down over the weekend, it was hard to keep up with every amazing ensemble.

So excuse us if we overlooked the queen herself, Janet Jackson, who graced everyone with her magical presence, on Saturday night at the Clive Davis annual pre-Grammys party in Beverly Hills.

The “Control” hitmaker stunted in this long and luxe Alexander Wang belted black leather coat which fell down to her ankles. She finished off her outfit off with ensemble with black boots and a matching leather headband with her dreadlocks up in a bun.

Just look:

Singer Janet Jackson wearing Alexander Wang arrives at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis&apos; 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Here she is posing with the legendary designer himself, Alex Wang:

Alexander Wang and Janet Jackson arrive at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis&apos; 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Janet also took to Instagram to share photos of her getting her make-up and hair done before the event:

View this post on Instagram

#PreGRAMMYGala ✨

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

We cannot believe that she is 53! Black really don’t crack!

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

 

At the event, Jackson was also honored for her work and was handed a plaque for her iconic 1989 Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 album.

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Show

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

We love you Janet!

What was your favorite Grammy outfit?

 

 

Lewk Of The Week: Janet Jackson’s Waist Is Snatched In This Alexander Wang Black Leather Trench  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Janet Jackson

