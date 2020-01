With so much Grammy fashion that went down over the weekend, it was hard to keep up with every amazing ensemble.

So excuse us if we overlooked the queen herself, Janet Jackson, who graced everyone with her magical presence, on Saturday night at the Clive Davis annual pre-Grammys party in Beverly Hills.

The “Control” hitmaker stunted in this long and luxe Alexander Wang belted black leather coat which fell down to her ankles. She finished off her outfit off with ensemble with black boots and a matching leather headband with her dreadlocks up in a bun.

Just look:

Here she is posing with the legendary designer himself, Alex Wang:

Janet also took to Instagram to share photos of her getting her make-up and hair done before the event:

We cannot believe that she is 53! Black really don’t crack!

At the event, Jackson was also honored for her work and was handed a plaque for her iconic 1989 Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 album.

We love you Janet!

What was your favorite Grammy outfit?

Lewk Of The Week: Janet Jackson's Waist Is Snatched In This Alexander Wang Black Leather Trench

