Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring The Romance In New ‘The Photograph’ Trailer

Love is in the air...hopefully.

NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals

Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC / Getty

If you don’t have your Valentine’s date ready for February, it’s time to draft your “hey bighead” text so you can be boo’ed up for The Photograph.

According to Shadow and Act, the flick starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield follows Mae Morton (Rae) after her photographer mom unexpectedly dies. When she finds a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box, Mae goes on a journey delving into her mom’s past and it sparks a powerful and unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist named Michael Block (Stanfield). A description of the film calls it “a sweeping love story about forgiveness and finding the courage to seek the truth, no matter where it may lead you.”

The movie was written and directed by Stella Meghie, the same filmmaker behind another romantic comedy The Weekend, which stars DeWanda Wise, Y’lan Noel, Tone Bell, and Saturday Night Live‘s Sasheer Zamata.

Along with Rae and Stanfield, The Photograph will also feature Chanté Adams, Lil Rel Howery, Courtney B. Vance and Issa’s co-star on Insecure, Y’lan Noel.

You can check out the trailer below and be sure to get those date plans ready for the movie’s Valentine’s Day release.

As a matter of fact, this is a movie you can see by yourself. Do you.

was originally published on globalgrind.com

Issa Rae , Lakeith Stanfield

