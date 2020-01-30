Today GRIFF counted how many times we laughed this morning after learning that the average person laughs 13 times a day. Guess how many times we laughed though? 77! Don’t be average. Get your laugh on and live longer!

GRIFF’s Prayer For People Who Don’t Laugh Enough [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted 11 hours ago

