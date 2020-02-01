CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

How Minority Voters Changed America in 2008

U.S. Senator Barack Obama (D-Illinois) continued courting Silicon Valley voters with another "town hall' style meeting with Google employees in the Mountain View company's cafe Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2007. (Patrick Tehan/Mercury News)

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

In 2008 if you were black and living in America you knew that you had a chance to make history and change the scope of the greatest country in the world by voting for Barack Obama.  There are no historical facts that minority voters come out simply to change history but the statistics of voter turn out to the polls for the 2008 presidential election seem to support that theory.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

According to an analysis by the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University, votes by blacks ages 18-29 years old increased by 8.7% landing at a 58.2% turn out in comparison to 2004 where only 49.5% of young minority voters came to the pools. Overall eligible black voter turnout also increased to 65.2% in 2008 almost matching white eligible voters at 66.1%

Black women had the highest voter turnout rate making this the first time in history. The U.S. largest minority groups, Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians, also clocked in record-breaking numbers at the polls for the 2008 presidential election.  On November 4, 2008 all of these things came together to form a record-breaking day resulting in the election of the first African-American President beating Senator John McCain.

In 2009 President Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.  President Obama was elected to a second term in 2012 standing for all Americans throughout his eight years in the White House.   His legacy leaves behind inclusivity for the LGBTQ community, strictly gun laws, marriage equality, the capturing of terrorist Osama Bin Ladin and much more.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

source

How Minority Voters Changed America in 2008  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

black history month , Black Voters , Obama

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Was Doing During The…

He had more pressing things to handle that day.
02.04.20
How Minority Voters Changed America in 2008

In 2008 if you were black and living in America you knew that you had a chance to make history…
02.03.20
Black History Month: A Timeline Of Criminal Justice…

There are five issues of criminal justice reform that have long needed attention.
02.03.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…

Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys had a special gift for DeAndre Arnold, the Mont Belvieu teen who was told he couldn’t walk at…
01.30.20
Sybil Wilkes Shares What You Need To Know…

Sybil Wilkes stopped in to share everything you need to know about Trump’s impeachment.
01.29.20
Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In…

It’s comforting to know that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attended church on the day they passed away.
01.28.20
FBI ‘Honors’ Martin Luther King With Tone-Deaf Tweet…

The same FBI that spied on Martin Luther King Jr. apparently thought the best way to celebrate his civil rights…
01.21.20
Kanye West On His Battle With Alcohol: ‘Devil,…

Kanye West believes that he is living proof that God sometimes gets the last laugh in your battles. The entertainer…
01.20.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
All-Star Baseball Player Adam Wainwright Leads 1-Year Online…

St. Louis Cardinals MLB player Adam Wainwright has a launched an online Bible study course he’ll lead for one year. 
01.20.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close