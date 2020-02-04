LIFETIME Releases “The Clark Sisters” Official Movie Trailer [Video]

LIFETIME has released the official trailer for the the highly anticipated biopic about the legendary Clark Sisters and we are so excited!

Set to debut on April 11 on LIFETIME, “The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel” was produced by Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott and Mary J. Blige, who each are long time fans of the iconic gospel group and whose own careers have been influenced by their music.

The movie recounts the story of the highest selling female gospel group in history and their trailblazing mother, Mattie Moss Clark.

Check out the trailer below:

