CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
HomeSound Of Praise With Maurette

What The Bible Says About Lending A Helping Hand

African woman taking donation box from shelf

Source: miodrag ignjatovic / Getty

What does the Bible say about lending a helping hand? Here are a few scriptures to encourage you to bless your fellow man:

Matthew 25:40 (KJV) – And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.

Proverbs 28:27 (KJV) – He that giveth unto the poor shall not lack: but he that hideth his eyes shall have many a curse.

Galatians 6:2 (MSG) – Stoop down and reach out to those who are oppressed. Share their burdens, and so complete Christ’s law.

1 John 3:17 (TLB) – But if someone who is supposed to be a Christian has money enough to live well, and sees a brother in need, and won’t help him—how can God’s love be within him?

Deuteronomy 15:11 (KJV) – For the poor shall never cease out of the land: therefore I command thee, saying, Thou shalt open thine hand wide unto thy brother, to thy poor, and to thy needy, in thy land.

    

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Bible , helping , lending a helping hand , volunteering

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
What Cliché Candy? Red Lobster Is Selling Cheddar…

Like Beyonce said, let Bae know, if they f*** you good, you gonna get them this.
02.07.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Was Doing During The…

He had more pressing things to handle that day.
02.04.20
How Minority Voters Changed America in 2008

In 2008 if you were black and living in America you knew that you had a chance to make history…
02.03.20
Black History Month: A Timeline Of Criminal Justice…

There are five issues of criminal justice reform that have long needed attention.
02.03.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…

Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys had a special gift for DeAndre Arnold, the Mont Belvieu teen who was told he couldn’t walk at…
01.30.20
Sybil Wilkes Shares What You Need To Know…

Sybil Wilkes stopped in to share everything you need to know about Trump’s impeachment.
01.29.20
Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In…

It’s comforting to know that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attended church on the day they passed away.
01.28.20
FBI ‘Honors’ Martin Luther King With Tone-Deaf Tweet…

The same FBI that spied on Martin Luther King Jr. apparently thought the best way to celebrate his civil rights…
01.21.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close