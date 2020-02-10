4 Black Aestheticians You Should Follow On Instagram

Every woman has her own skin care regime. Whether it’s pretty simple and covers just the basics like a daily wash, etcetera, you should consider working with an expert to take your beauty routine to the next level. And when we say experts, we mean an aesthetician.

An aesthetician specializes in the beautification of the skin. While they are often confused with dermatologists, they perform various cosmetic skin treatments such as facials and chemical peels.

Whether you have great skin or are trying to get your melanin back on track, an aesthetician is key for making your skincare goals a reality.

Because Instagram has become the new Yellow Pages for beauty, we’ve compiled some of the best brown-skin friendly aestheticians to follow on social media.

1. LaBeautyologist aka Nayamka Roberts-Smith

If you’ve heard about the innovative #60SecondRule, you know that all credit is due to this young lady. Naymaka has been absolutely killing the game. Transforming the skincare game for her 53K Instagram followers, 160 YouTube subscribers and 140K Twitter followers, Nai is as real as it gets. With so much incorrect skincare advice out there, she has done an amazing job of setting things straight with product recommendations and tips for common skincare concerns we all experience. While she is currently based in LA, Nai goes on skincare tours throughout varies cities in the U.S. offering skincare advice and services. If you’re lucky to snag a session with her gifted hands, you won’t regret it.

2. Tribecalled_ess aka Essence

If you’re in the New York City, Connecticut or New Jersey tri-state area or even further, Essence is definitely worth a try. The proud owner of the Lineage Skin & Hair Studio in Harlem, NY, this beauty offers everything you can dream of. From facials, waxing services, chemical peels, body treatments and more, you can’t go wrong with any service you choose. Essence also shares her expertise via social media, with useful tips that can instantly take your skincare to the next level.

3. Cynthia Aesthetics

It’s only right that we introduce you to Cynthia Aesthetics. Based in Brooklyn, New York, this young lady offers it all. From facials, dermaplanning, chemical peels and more the possibilities are truly endless for your skincare. She also has a line of her own products that consist of a cleanser, serums and more skin essentials that clients can get their hands on. She has a strong clientele that has nothing but amazing feedback of her services which is a true testament to her skills. if you’re ever in the Brooklyn area, feel free to give Cynthia a try.

4. Amendabeauty aka Sandra

From starting her study of skincare under the direction of a doctor, Sandra has been able to craft her expertise to specialize in various skin types, including Black skin. Now, she is the proud owner of Ameda Beauty, a skin and beauty studio located in Manchester, Connecticut. Known for creating an exclusive line of products that are inspired by nature, each product

offering works to tackle a wide array of skincare concerns. From infusion treatments to botanical facials and everything in between, what ever your skin need a, Sandra has the perfect remedy.

4 Black Aestheticians You Should Follow On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

