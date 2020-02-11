SOP Memory Scripture Of The Week – Hebrews 4:12

Every week at the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark we are memorizing scripture!

Here is this week’s scripture:

Hebrews 4:12 (KJV) – For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.

