"Red Table Talk" Renewed Through 2022

Red Table Talk promo photo

Source: Facebook Watch / Facebook Watch

Hip hip hooray!

Fans of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” will be happy to know that the popular Facebook Watch show will be streaming new episodes through 2022. The series features host and executive producer Smith, along with her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Additionally, “Red Table Talk” is now becoming a franchise, with the addition of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans”, featuring Grammy award winner Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily and her niece Lili. It will follow the same format as the original, discussing trending and personal topics with celebrity guests and experts.

“Red Table Talk” was nominated for a 2019 Daytime Emmy, has over 7 million followers and by all accounts, shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

