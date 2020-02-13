Baltimore Ravens Ticket Prices Going Up

If you are season plan ticket holder for the Baltimore Ravens, then you have already received the news – the ticket prices are going up.

The team sent a message to season plan holders announcing it will raise prices for the first time in three seasons and only the second time in seven years.

The increase is expected to translate to roughly 6.5%, with exact ticket prices depending on your seat location.

Better news – the team says have no plans to increase prices again next year.

Go Ravens!

