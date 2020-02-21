Just a few short years ago, Bri Babineaux appeared on the music scene after becoming a viral sensation on YouTube. In 2015, she recorded her first album, Keys to My Heart that released on March 25, 2016. Now she is back with a new single, “Build My Life” and she is excited for fans to hear.

Her sophomore album, The Encounter, is expected to be released later this year. Check out the single below.

Bri Babineaux Releases New Single “Build My Life” was originally published on praiseindy.com

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse Posted 12 hours ago

