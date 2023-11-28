Baltimore Artist Spotlight – The Burch Twins

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore Artist Spotlight shines the light on the hometown talent, who are from or currently living in Baltimore. Today’s spotlight shines on India and Iyana Burch, better known as The Burch Twins!

These twin sisters are on fire for God, on and off the stage! The Burch Twins, viral social media singing sensations, have showcased their talent on various platforms like “James Fortune Live” and “Talented Sangers”. They credit their amazing vocal abilities to the Lord Jesus Christ and their grandmother, who guided them and helped nurture their singing abilities. The Burch Twins are bilingual, performing their new single, “Heaven is My Goal”, in English and Spanish! This song reminds the listener that we should be living in such a way, that at the end of our life, we make Heaven our goal. “Heaven is My Goal” is available on all digital outlets. ff

Follow The Burch Twins on all social media platforms. For more information, visit theburchtwins.com.