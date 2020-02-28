CLOSE
Sounds Of Love: 10 Duets That Remind Us Of Good, Healthy Black Love

JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour

Source: Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou / Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou

Black love is one of the most powerful forces in the Universe. But besides posting cute, basic quotes and couples goals on social media, do we really celebrate it like we should?

There’s definitely a stigma when it comes to healthy, Black relationships in America. The images that we see in the media don’t often show images of Black love, let alone honor it. @DeeLuvlii tweeted:

“With all the relationship problems I see on social media and out in the world I just need to take a moment to thank God for a beautiful Black man that loves, honors, respects, and adores me.”

NPR did a whole report on why so many Black Women are single. The article stated:

Dating is hard for lots of people, but for black women in the United States, it can be uniquely horrible. For one thing, we’re often expected to conform to white beauty standards. For another, we’re up against a hold parade of racist stereotypes: that we’re angry, overbearing, lazy, prudish and hyper-sexual and emasculating all at once.

Those stereotypes and expectations do two things. First, they limit the pool of people who are interested in dating black women. And second, they often create situations where we, as black women, try super hard not to fit into those categories. But do not fret! Black love is still alive, healthy and going strong. 

So much so that even R&B music has had a recent romantic resurgence. The days of duets are back, which means love has been restored — or it never left in the first place.  In honor of Black History and Black Love, check out these epic duets that remind us of good, healthy Black love. 

Sounds Of Love: 10 Duets That Remind Us Of Good, Healthy Black Love  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Black Love

